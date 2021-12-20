Alitalia launches tenders for handling and maintenance units

Commodities

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Alitalia, the former Italian airline which is in the process of being wound down, on Monday launched the sale of its handling and maintenance operations in another step to dispose of its assets.

Alitalia, which in October was replaced by state-owned ITA Airways, said in a statement that groups interested in entering the data room may apply for it by Feb. 14, 2022, while binding offers must be submitted by Feb. 28.

In assessing the binding offers Alitalia's special commissioners will take into account both the price offered and the proposed strategy plan, the company added.

