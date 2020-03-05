Commodities

Alitalia administrator invites bids for whole airline or parts by March 18

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

Investors interested in buying Alitalia are invited to submit expressions of interest for the loss-making Italian airline by midnight on March 18, a document prepared by a state-appointed temporary administrator showed on Thursday.

Prospective buyers can bid for the whole airline or one of its three businesses: aviation, handling or maintenance, the document said.

The Italian flagship carrier has been run by temporary administrators since May 2017.

