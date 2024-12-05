Alita Resources Announces Board Resignation

Alita Resources Ltd. (SG:40F) has released an update.
Alita Resources Ltd. announces the resignation of Mr. Christopher James Ellison from his role as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director. His departure, effective November 13, 2024, is to allow him to focus on his responsibilities at Mineral Resources Limited as Managing Director. The board assures that this change will not materially impact Alita Resources and is actively seeking a replacement.
