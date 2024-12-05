News & Insights

Stocks

Alita Resources Announces Board Resignation

December 05, 2024 — 11:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alita Resources Ltd. (SG:40F) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alita Resources Ltd. announces the resignation of Mr. Christopher James Ellison from his role as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director. His departure, effective November 13, 2024, is to allow him to focus on his responsibilities at Mineral Resources Limited as Managing Director. The board assures that this change will not materially impact Alita Resources and is actively seeking a replacement.

For further insights into SG:40F stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.