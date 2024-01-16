ALIT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.24, changing hands as low as $8.14 per share. Alight Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALIT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.33 per share, with $10.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.22.

