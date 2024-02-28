Alinma Bank initiates sale of AT1 sukuk - document

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Saudi-based Islamic lender Alinma Bank 1150.SE has given initial price guidance of around 7% for its additional Tier 1 sukuk non-callable for 5.5 years, a lead manager document showed on Wednesday.

The Islamic lender plans to sell benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual Additional Tier 1 Capital Certificates through a special purpose vehicle, the document added.

Proceeds from the debt sale will be utilized for improvement of Tier 1 capital and general banking purposes, the bank said in a bourse filing.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Kim Coghill)

