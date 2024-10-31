Alinco Inc. Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Alinco Incorporated (JP:5933) has released an update.

Alinco Incorporated reported a 5.4% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 20, 2024, but faced declines in operating and ordinary profits, down 3.9% and 29.9% respectively. Despite these challenges, the company anticipates a robust financial recovery with a 79.6% rise in annual operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

