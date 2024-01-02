News & Insights

ALIM

Alimera Sciences Names Elliot Maltz To Succeed Russell Skibsted As CFO

January 02, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) announced Tuesday that Elliot Maltz has been named Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Maltz began his career as an audit manager for Deloitte & Touche LLP before joining Sapient Corp. as the Technical Accounting and SEC Reporting Manager. Most recently, he was the CFO with Orgenesis, Inc.

Prior to this, he was with Gelesis Holdings, Inc., where he advanced from Corporate Controller to Vice President of Finance and then to CFO while leading numerous operational and fundraising initiatives.

Maltz will be taking on the role from Russell Skibsted. The company said Skibsted's departure is not the result of any disagreement with management concerning the Company's operations or management.

