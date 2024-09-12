Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Alimera Sciences (ALIM) shares ended the last trading session 6.6% higher at $5.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company, along with ANI Pharmaceuticals, announced the scheduled closure of their previously announced merger agreement on Sept. 16. 2024. Per the deal, Alimera is set to be acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals.

This eye drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%. Revenues are expected to be $26.83 million, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Alimera Sciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALIM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Alimera Sciences belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $9.35. Over the past month, IOVA has returned -14.5%.

For Iovance Biotherapeutics , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +7% over the past month to -$0.31. This represents a change of +32.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.