Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Earnings Dip Amid Economic Challenges

November 25, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD) has released an update.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported a decrease in net earnings to $708.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by reduced fuel margins and challenging economic conditions affecting consumer spending. Despite a 6.6% increase in total merchandise and service revenues, the company faced lower same-store sales in various regions due to discretionary spending constraints.

