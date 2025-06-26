Alimentation Couche-Tard Secures FTC Approval For GetGo Café + Market Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF.PK, ATD_B.TO, ATD_A.TO), a Canadian operator of convenience stores, announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to proceed with its acquisition of GetGo Café + Market from Giant Eagle Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the coming days.

The company noted that GetGo's approximately 3,500 employees and 270 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana will make up a new and separate business unit (BU) within Couche-Tard's U.S. store network.

Couche-Tard said it worked cooperatively with the FTC and has agreed to sell 35 sites, including 34 Circle K locations and one GetGo property, to a buyer approved by the FTC.

