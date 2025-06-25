Alimentation Couche-Tard Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders declined to $439.4 million or $0.46 per share from $453.0 million or $0.47 per share last year.

The results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were affected by a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $7.1 million and by pre-tax acquisition costs of $6.7 million. The results for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024 were affected by a pre-tax net foreign exchange loss of $5.2 million, and by pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.8 million.

Excluding the items, quarterly adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation were about $441.0 million or $0.46 per share, compared with $461.0 million or $0.48 per share last year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher quarterly income tax rate on net earnings and the impact of strategic investments on operating expenses and depreciation, partly offset by a significant improvement in the road transportation fuel gross margin. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $16.271 billion down from $17.593 billion last year, mainly attributable to lower average road transportation fuel selling price, as well as softness in fuel demand in the United States, partly offset by the net impact from organic changes to network.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 19.5 Canadian cents per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 to shareholders on record as at July 7, 2025, and approved its payment effective July 21, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.