Alimentation Couche-Tard Prices US$1.2 Bln And C$500 Mln In Dual-Tranche Private Debt Offerings

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) announced that it has successfully priced a private debt offering totaling US$1.2 billion in senior unsecured notes, issued in two tranches. In addition, the company has priced a separate private debt offering of Canadian dollar denominated senior unsecured notes amounting to C$500 million.

The US dollar notes include US$700 million of 4.148% Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2028, and US$500 million of 5.077% Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2035. The Canadian dollar notes comprise C$500 million of 3.864% Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2032. These issuances reflect Couche-Tard's continued access to diversified funding sources and its commitment to financial flexibility.

The offering of the US$ Notes is expected to close on or about September 29, 2025 and the offering of the C$ Notes is expected to close on or about September 26, 2025.

Couche-Tard intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay indebtedness under its U.S. commercial paper program.

