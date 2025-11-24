Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $740.60 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $708.80 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $734 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $17.866 billion from $17.405 billion last year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $740.60 Mln. vs. $708.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $17.866 Bln vs. $17.405 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.