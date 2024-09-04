Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF.PK) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $790.8 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $834.1 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $18.277 billion from $15.623 billion last year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $790.8 Mln. vs. $834.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $18.277 Bln vs. $15.623 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.