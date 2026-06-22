Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $863.4 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $439.4 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $667.0 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $19.48 billion from $16.27 billion last year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $863.4 Mln. vs. $439.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $19.48 Bln vs. $16.27 Bln last year.

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