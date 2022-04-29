Alimentation Couche-Tard, EG Group in deal talks - WSJ

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO and EG Group have traded proposals in recent weeks that would value the British retailer at about $16 billion or more including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.