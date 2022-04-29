US Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard, EG Group in deal talks - WSJ

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and EG Group have traded proposals in recent weeks that would value the British retailer at about $16 billion or more including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

