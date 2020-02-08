Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Hannasch Plans To Exercise 225,000 Stock Options

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD_A.TO, ATD_B.TO) said that its President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Hannasch plans to exercise 225,000 stock options of Class B subordinated voting shares.

The options, which are set to expire on April 23, 2020, stem from a grant in April 2010.

