Alimentation Couche-Tard Begins Talks With Carrefour Regarding Friendly Deal

(RTTNews) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) issued a statement confirming an approach, in a friendly manner, by the Alimentation Couche-Tard group, with a combination project. The company noted that the discussions are very preliminary.

The Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. It has a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard operates a retail network across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia through 10 business units.

