Alimentation-Couche Tard (ANCTF) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 61.09

The average one-year price target for Alimentation-Couche Tard (OTC:ANCTF) has been revised to 61.09 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 56.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.63 to a high of 80.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.38% from the latest reported closing price of 50.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alimentation-Couche Tard. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANCTF is 0.15%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.85% to 239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 25.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 4.51% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 13.02% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 6.98% over the last quarter.

