Aligos Therapeutics Posts Narrower Q1 Loss, Highlights Pipeline Progress; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Aligos Therapeuitcs, Inc. (ALGS) has reported first-quarter 2026 financial results, narrowing its net loss while advancing multiple clinical programs in liver and viral diseases.

For Q1 2026, Aligos recorded a net loss of $23.0 million, or basic diluted net loss per common share of $(2.21), compared with net income of $43.1 million, or basic net income per common share of $5.12, and diluted net loss per common share of $(2.11) in the same quarter 2025.

The company ended the quarter with $54.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026, inclusive of a $25 million upfront payment from its Greater China licensing deal with Amoytop Biotech.

R&D expenses rose to $23.4 million, compared with $14.5 million for the same period of 2025, driven by higher third-party costs for the Phase 2 B-SUPREME trial of pevifoscorvir sodium.

G&A expenses were $6.4 million, up from $5.1 million, while interest and other income totaled $0.8 million. In addition, the company reported $3.4 million in income from changes in the fair value of 2023 common warrants.

Pipeline Progress

- Pevifoscorvir sodium was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for chronic HBV. Interim analysis from the ongoing Phase 2 B-SUPREME trial showed the study met futility criteria, was well tolerated, and will continue with expanded enrolment. Topline-data are expected in 2027.

The company entered into an exclusive license deal with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize pevifoscorvir sodium in Greater China. Along with the $25 million upfront, Aligos is entitled to up to $420 million in clinical, regulatory, and sales milestone, plus tiered high single-digit royalties.

- ALG-170675: A next-generation antisense oligonucleotide for HBV, now IND-enabling studies with Amoytop. The candidate works by degrading HBsAg mRNA and activating immune response via TLR-8 agonism.

- ALG-055009: A thyroid receptor beta agonist for obesity and MASH. Additional nonclinical data highlighting synergies with incretin receptor agonists are expected at upcoming scientific meetings.

ALGS has traded between $4.47 and $13.69 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $6.03, down 5.34%. During overnight trading the stock traded at $7.14, up 18.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.