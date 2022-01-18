Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) investors are sitting on a loss of 89% if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 89% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Aligos Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 78% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Aligos Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ALGS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

A Different Perspective

While Aligos Therapeutics shareholders are down 89% for the year, the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 78%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aligos Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Aligos Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

