Aligos Therapeutics Issues 26,000-Share Inducement Grant To New Employee

May 16, 2025 — 01:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) announced that it has granted a stock option to purchase 26,000 shares of its common stock to a newly hired employee.

The grant was made on May 13, 2025, under the company's 2024 Inducement Plan as an inducement award in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which allows equity awards to be granted to new hires outside of shareholder-approved plans.

The stock option has an exercise price equal to Aligos' closing stock price on the grant date and will vest over four years—with 25% vesting after one year and the remaining shares vesting in monthly installments, contingent on continued employment.

This type of announcement is standard practice and reflects Aligos' use of equity incentives to attract and retain talent, especially as the company continues its focus on developing therapies for liver and viral diseases like chronic hepatitis B, MASH (formerly NASH), and coronaviruses.

Currently ALGS is trading at $5.88, up by 1.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

