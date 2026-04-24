Aligos Therapeutics Grants Equity Awards To New Employees Under Nasdaq Rule 5635 (c)(4), Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) has granted stock options to newly hired employees as part of inducement awards approved under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the company announced Friday.

The Compensation Committee granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 10,700 shares of common stock on April 22, 2026. The award were issued under Aligos' 2024 Inducement Plan, which is reserved exclusively for individuals who were not previously employed by the company. The options carry an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of Aligos' common stock on the grant date. Vesting will occur over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter, contingent on continued employment.

Aligos noted that the inducement grants are intended to support recruitment as the company advances its pipeline of therapies targeting liver and viral diseases, including chronic hepatitis B, MASH, obesity, and coronaviruses.

ALGS has traded between $4.20 and $13.69 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $6.53, up 6.49%.

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