Aligos Therapeutics (FRA:5WK) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics (FRA:5WK) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of 3.71 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.08 to a high of 7.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 607.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5WK is 0.06%, a decrease of 22.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 26,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,948K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,547K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,329K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5WK by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 2,320K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 2,310K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.