Aligos Therapeutics Appoints Hardean Achneck As CMO

September 24, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS), a company focused on therapies for liver and viral diseases, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Hardean Achneck as chief medical officer with immediate effect. Most recently, Achneck served as the Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Pliant Therapeutics Inc.

Before joining Pliant, he was the Vice President of Clinical Development and Clinical Research at Dicerna Therapeutics.

