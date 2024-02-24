Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ALGS) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 444.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.05%, an increase of 24.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.54% to 45,455K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 6,834K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,389K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948K shares, representing an increase of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,103K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 3,547K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,882K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aligos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

