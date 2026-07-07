Aligos Secures $25M Upfront In Greater China HBV Deal; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) announced it has received a $25 million upfront payment from Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. under an exclusive license agreement for Pevifoscorvir sodium in Greater China.

The therapy, aimed at chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

HBV is a serious viral disease that can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer, affecting millions worldwide. Current treatments often suppress the virus but rarely achieve a functional cure, leaving a significant unmet medical need.

Under the agreement, Aligos is eligible for up to $420 million in clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones, along with tiered royalties on net sales in Amoytop's licensed territories. Aligos retains rights in the U.S., Europe, South Korea, Japan, and other markets.

CEO Lawrence Blatt highlighted the collaboration as a key step in advancing next-generation therapies for HBV, noting that a joint steering committee has been formed and Amoytop plans to initiate clinical development of Aligo's antisense oligonucleotide candidate ALG-170675 in China later this year.

This milestone underscores Aligos' strategy to expand its pipeline globally while maintaining commercialization rights in major markets.

ALGS has traded between $4.80 and $13.69 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $5.85, up 4.65%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $6.46, up 10.43%.

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