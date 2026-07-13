Aligos Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 Trial Of Pevifoscorvir Sodium For HBV; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that it has completed enrollment in both the HBeAg+ (Part 1a) and HBeAg- (Part 2a) cohorts of the Phase 2 B-SUPREME trial in adults with chronic hepatitis B virus, or HBV, infection.

The company enrolled 131 HBeAg+ and 114 HBeAg- patients. The planned interim analysis to reassess sample size was cancelled following higher-than-planned enrollment in Part 1a. Aligos expects topline safety and efficacy data in late third quarter of 2027.

The Phase 2 B-SUPREME is a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled multicenter study evaluating the safety and efficacy of pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy compared with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate in 250 treatment-naïve HBeAg+ and HBeAg- adults with chronic HBV infection over 48 weeks.

The primary endpoint is achieving HBV DNA below the lower limit of quantification (10 IU/mL) in HBeAg+ patients, regardless of trace viral detection, and undetectable HBV DNA in HBeAg- patients. The study will also evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, and secondary and exploratory biomarkers, including reductions in HBV antigens and other markers of HBV infection.

Pevifoscorvir sodium is an investigational oral small-molecule capsid assembly modulator being developed for HBV infection. The candidate was licensed from Emory University and subsequently optimized by Aligos.

In a Phase 1 study, pevifoscorvir sodium was generally well-tolerated, with no safety signals observed, and demonstrated linear pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity in study patients. In a longer-term Phase 1 trial, the drug as a monotherapy also showed sustained reductions in HBV DNA, RNA, HBsAg, HBeAg, and HBcrAg.

ALGS is currently down 4.43% to $6.33

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