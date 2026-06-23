Alignment Healthcare Stock Watch: Why This $550,000 Insider Sale Shouldn't Spook Investors

Key Points

Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares for a transaction value of $550,000 at around $22.00 per share on June 18, 2026.

The sale represented 2.1% of his direct holdings, with 1,153,816 shares remaining post-transaction.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

This sale aligns with a consistent pattern of similar-sized transactions and reflects ongoing capacity management.

10 stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare ›

Joseph S. Konowiecki, EVP, Corporate Affairs of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), reported the sale of 25,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on June 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value $550,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,153,816 Post-transaction value (direct common stock ownership) $25.22 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($22.00); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close ($21.86).

Key questions

What proportion of Konowiecki’s holdings was sold in this transaction?

This sale accounted for 2.12% of his direct common stock ownership, indicating a measured reduction consistent with previous activity rather than a substantial divestment.

This sale accounted for 2.12% of his direct common stock ownership, indicating a measured reduction consistent with previous activity rather than a substantial divestment. How does the trade size compare to Konowiecki’s prior sales?

The 25,000-share sale matches the most common trade size in his historical pattern, with the average for prior sell transactions at 21,367 shares, showing a stable cadence and size.

The 25,000-share sale matches the most common trade size in his historical pattern, with the average for prior sell transactions at 21,367 shares, showing a stable cadence and size. Was this transaction part of a pre-arranged plan?

The trade was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 4, 2026, suggesting routine portfolio management rather than discretionary selling.

The trade was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 4, 2026, suggesting routine portfolio management rather than discretionary selling. Did the transaction affect indirect or derivative holdings?

No indirect or derivative positions were involved; all shares transacted were held directly, and post-sale, Konowiecki retains 1,153,816 shares in direct common stock ownership.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.26 billion Net income (TTM) $19.81 million 1-year price change 56.59%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 18th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Alignment Healthcare provides Medicare Advantage plans and related healthcare services, generating revenue primarily from insurance premiums and service fees.

The company operates a technology-driven healthcare platform, directly owning and managing Medicare Advantage programs and offering care coordination for select third-party plans.

Its primary customers are elderly individuals and those requiring specialized medical support, with a focus on Medicare-eligible populations in select U.S. states.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. is a scale player in the Medicare Advantage sector, leveraging technology to deliver personalized healthcare solutions. The company’s integrated platform and direct ownership of Medicare Advantage plans enable it to efficiently serve high-need populations while maintaining a focus on consumer experience. Its business model and regional focus provide a competitive edge in targeted healthcare delivery for seniors.

What this transaction means for investors

The transaction represented just over 2% of Joseph Konowiecki's direct holdings and was executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March, which reduces the odds that investors should read much into the timing. More notably, he still owns more than 1.15 million shares after the sale, maintaining substantial exposure to Alignment Healthcare's future performance.



The bigger story is that Alignment continues to execute in a Medicare Advantage market where scale and profitability are becoming increasingly important. In the first quarter, revenue jumped 33.3% year over year to $1.24 billion while membership climbed 30.9% to roughly 284,800 members. The company also swung to net income of $11.4 million from a loss a year earlier and grew adjusted EBITDA nearly 88% to $37.9 million. Management was confident enough to raise the midpoint of its full-year guidance for membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA.



CEO John Kao said the quarter demonstrated Alignment's ability to "grow with discipline” and highlighted improvements across sales, clinical operations, and cost management.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether Alignment can sustain profitable growth as it expands. This insider sale appears routine. The more important takeaway is that management is delivering stronger margins, accelerating membership growth, and raising expectations at a time when many healthcare companies are struggling to do the same.

Should you buy stock in Alignment Healthcare right now?

Before you buy stock in Alignment Healthcare, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alignment Healthcare wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $393,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,627!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.