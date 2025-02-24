Alignment Healthcare Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alignment Healthcare, presenting an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has increased by 9.84% from the previous average price target of $15.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alignment Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00 Craig Jones Stifel Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alignment Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alignment Healthcare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which customers receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Alignment Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alignment Healthcare displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 51.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alignment Healthcare's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -22.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alignment Healthcare's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Alignment Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

