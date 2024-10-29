Alignment Healthcare sees FY24 revenue $2.67B- 2.68B, consensus $2.63B

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
Read More on ALHC:
- Alignment Healthcare reports Q3 EPS (14c), consensus (14c)
- Alignment Healthcare sees Q4 revenue $663M-$678M , consensus $660.89M
- Alignment Healthcare options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings
- ALHC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Inspector General finds overpayments to Medicare Advantage companies
