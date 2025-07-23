Alignment Healthcare Releases 2024 Impact Report Highlighting Advancements in Senior Care and Community Engagement

Alignment Healthcare's 2024 Impact Report highlights improved senior care access, health outcomes, and employee engagement in a growing market.

Quiver AI Summary

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. released its 2024 Impact Report, showcasing its commitment to providing high-quality, personalized care to seniors amidst a growing population. CEO John Kao emphasized the organization's dedication to compassion, innovation, and accountability in healthcare. Highlights of the report include a 35% increase in membership for the Care Anywhere program, which offers in-home and virtual care, and a significant rise in the use of the ACCESS On-Demand Concierge Card. The company achieved its lowest hospitalization rates to date and saw a notable reduction in skilled nursing facility admissions. Improvements in care delivery were made through advancements in its technology platform, AVA®, which streamlined processes and enhanced member satisfaction with a Net Promoter Score of 61. Moreover, Alignment prioritized employee engagement and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 36%, reinforcing its holistic approach to care for the senior population.

Potential Positives

Served 11,500 members through the Care Anywhere program, a significant 35% increase from the previous year, demonstrating the company's commitment to improving access to care for high-risk seniors.

Achieved the lowest hospitalization rate to date, indicating the effectiveness of proactive and preventive care strategies, which is critical for both member health outcomes and cost management.

Increased percentage of members enrolled in 4-star or higher-rated plans to 100%, reflecting enhanced quality of care and satisfaction among members.

Maintained a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 61, significantly above the industry average, showcasing strong member satisfaction and loyalty.

Potential Negatives

While the report highlights positive achievements, it does not address any specific challenges or setbacks the company may have faced during 2024, potentially leaving stakeholders with unanswered questions regarding risks and vulnerabilities.



The sustainability claim of a 36% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions lacks context on how these efforts align with industry standards or future goals, raising concerns about the overall commitment to environmental responsibility.



The announcement does not provide financial performance metrics, such as revenue or profit figures, which are critical for evaluating the company's economic health, leaving investors without key financial information.

FAQ

What is Alignment Healthcare’s 2024 Impact Report about?

The report highlights the company’s efforts in delivering high-quality care to seniors and its positive community impact.

How many members participated in the Care Anywhere program?

In 2024, Alignment Healthcare served 11,500 members through the Care Anywhere program, a 35% increase from 2023.

What improvements were reported in health outcomes?

Alignment Healthcare achieved its lowest hospitalization rate, reducing it to 149 per 1,000 members, down from 156 in 2023.

How did member satisfaction change in 2024?

100% of members were enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher, with an overall Net Promoter Score of 61.

What environmental initiatives did Alignment Healthcare implement?

The company reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 36% compared to 2023, equivalent to the energy use of 43.5 homes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ALHC Data Alerts

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATLANTIC, L.P. GENERAL sold 17,000,000 shares for an estimated $259,760,000

ATLANTIC (ALN HLTH), L.P. GENERAL sold 17,000,000 shares for an estimated $259,760,000

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,423,901 shares for an estimated $21,882,092 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 740,961 shares for an estimated $12,247,762 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 514,978 shares for an estimated $8,054,047 .

. ROBERT L. SCAVO (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 175,600 shares for an estimated $2,675,774 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 144,842 shares for an estimated $2,300,734 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 103,612 shares for an estimated $1,736,163 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 77,594 shares for an estimated $1,249,769 .

. ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,797 shares for an estimated $717,721 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,694 shares for an estimated $109,788.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALHC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALHC forecast page.

$ALHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALHC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $22.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Craig Jones from Stifel set a target price of $23.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Adam Ron from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.5 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 02/28/2025

Full Release



ORANGE, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Alignment Healthcare, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ALHC) today released its



2024 Impact Report



outlining how it continued to deliver high-quality, personalized care to seniors while creating a positive impact on its members, providers, employees and the communities it serves.





"As America's senior population rapidly grows, Alignment Healthcare is redefining what's possible in health care by combining compassion, innovation and accountability," said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. "Our Impact Report reflects our commitment to putting seniors first, empowering providers, leveraging data-driven care, and leading with a serving heart to create a better way to age in America."







Noteworthy Highlights from the 2024 Impact Report include:













Better Access to Care









Served 11,500 members through the company’s signature Care Anywhere program in 2024, a 35% increase from 8,500 members in 2023. The program helped remove barriers to access for high-risk members by offering in-home and virtual care, supported by a 24/7 virtual care center.



Served 11,500 members through the company’s signature Care Anywhere program in 2024, a 35% increase from 8,500 members in 2023. The program helped remove barriers to access for high-risk members by offering in-home and virtual care, supported by a 24/7 virtual care center.



Drove a 95% year-over-year increase in ACCESS On-Demand Concierge Card transactions to 3.1 million in 2024, almost double the use of eligible grocery purchases and over-the-counter items. Usage of the debit card grew from 97,000 members in 2023 to 151,000 in 2024.



Drove a 95% year-over-year increase in ACCESS On-Demand Concierge Card transactions to 3.1 million in 2024, almost double the use of eligible grocery purchases and over-the-counter items. Usage of the debit card grew from 97,000 members in 2023 to 151,000 in 2024.



Expanded caregiver benefit access by almost 86%, with eligible members rising from 63,000 in 2023 to 117,000 in 2024. Launched in 2023, Alignment’s benefit recognizes and supports those caring for the aging population.

















Improved Health Outcomes









Achieved the company’s lowest hospitalization rate to date: 149 hospitalizations per 1,000 members in 2024 – down nearly 4.5% from 156 hospitalizations per 1,000 members in 2023. This reflects impact of Alignment’s proactive, preventive care approach.



Achieved the company’s lowest hospitalization rate to date: 149 hospitalizations per 1,000 members in 2024 – down nearly 4.5% from 156 hospitalizations per 1,000 members in 2023. This reflects impact of Alignment’s proactive, preventive care approach.



Reported 47% fewer skilled nursing facility admissions compared to the 2019 Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) benchmark, up from a 45% reduction in 2023.









Delivery of Innovative, Data-Driven Care









Enhanced care delivery through the integration of new capabilities in AVA®, Alignment’s proprietary technology platform, including streamlined health risk assessments and condition tracking; simplified mental health benefit navigation and in-network appointment scheduling; and virtual care coordination enhancements such as integrated on-demand visit scheduling and appointment booking tools.



Enhanced care delivery through the integration of new capabilities in AVA®, Alignment’s proprietary technology platform, including streamlined health risk assessments and condition tracking; simplified mental health benefit navigation and in-network appointment scheduling; and virtual care coordination enhancements such as integrated on-demand visit scheduling and appointment booking tools.



Reduced 45 minutes of administrative wait time per member by leveraging AVA’s provider integration.









Increased Quality and Member Satisfaction









Increased percentage of members enrolled in 4-star or higher-rated plans from 90% in 2023 to 100% of members in 2024.



Increased percentage of members enrolled in 4-star or higher-rated plans from 90% in 2023 to 100% of members in 2024.



Achieved an overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 61, significantly higher than the industry average of 40, with the Care Anywhere program earning an NPS of 78.



Achieved an overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 61, significantly higher than the industry average of 40, with the Care Anywhere program earning an NPS of 78.



Maintained an average 4.9-out-of-5 Google review rating across more than 10,000 reviews.

















Commitment to Employees and Serving Responsibly









Prioritized employee well-being and experience while offering comprehensive benefits, resulting in an 89% participation rate in the annual employee engagement survey and a 77% engagement index.



Prioritized employee well-being and experience while offering comprehensive benefits, resulting in an 89% participation rate in the annual employee engagement survey and a 77% engagement index.



Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 36% compared to 2023, which is roughly equivalent to the annual energy use of 43.5 average U.S. homes or charging 26 million smartphones.



1









The 2024 Impact Report reinforces Alignment's mission to provide compassionate, personalized care that addresses the holistic needs of America’s growing senior population. To learn more, visit



https://www.alignmenthealth.com/impact/



.







About Alignment Health







Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit





www.alignmenthealth.com





.







Media Contact







Priya Shah





mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health









alignment@mpublicrelations.com











1



US EPA. (2025, February 24). Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. US EPA.



https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gasequivalencies-calculator





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.