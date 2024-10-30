Alignment Healthcare price target raised to $13 from $11 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to $13 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after outperformance in Q3 on revenue growth, SG&A leverage, and absolute profit dollars. The quarter adds confidence in the base for profitability inflection, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALHC:
- Alignment Healthcare Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Alignment Healthcare price target raised to $8 from $7 at Barclays
- Alignment Healthcare sees FY24 revenue $2.67B- 2.68B, consensus $2.63B
- Alignment Healthcare reports Q3 EPS (14c), consensus (14c)
- Alignment Healthcare sees Q4 revenue $663M-$678M , consensus $660.89M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.