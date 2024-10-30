Alignment Healthcare price target raised to $13 from $11 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to $13 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after outperformance in Q3 on revenue growth, SG&A leverage, and absolute profit dollars. The quarter adds confidence in the base for profitability inflection, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

