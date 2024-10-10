Alignment HealthCare Partners With Intermountain Health in Nevada

Alignment HealthCare, Inc.’s ALHC leading Medicare Advantage plan, Alignment Health Plan, is expanding its healthcare services in Nevada through a new agreement with Intermountain Health. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the partnership will give Medicare members in Clark and Washoe counties access to over 65 clinic locations, including 35 award-winning senior primary care clinics. This collaboration promises to enhance the level of care available to Nevada’s growing senior population.

Alignment HealthCare, known for its mission-driven approach to providing high-quality, affordable care for Medicare Advantage members, collaborates with trusted providers to deliver coordinated, personalized care. Intermountain Health, a nonprofit system with 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across six states, is recognized for its leadership in transforming healthcare through evidence-based practices and community health initiatives. This partnership aims to provide expanded healthcare services to Nevada's senior population.

Significance of ALHC’s Partnership With Intermountain Health

This expansion is crucial for improving healthcare access in Nevada, particularly for nearly one-third of residents aged 65 and older in Clark and Washoe counties. By partnering with Intermountain Health, a reputable nonprofit health system, Alignment Health Plan can offer its members comprehensive care services, including primary, specialty, and urgent care, while continuing to provide innovative benefits and an exceptional patient experience.

Intermountain Health recognized nine physicians in the Desert Companion's 2024 Top Doctors of Nevada list for their outstanding patient care and community service.

More on the Partnership

Medicare-eligible residents in Clark and Washoe counties who enroll with Alignment Health during the Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 annual enrollment period can access Intermountain Health's primary, specialty, and urgent care services starting Jan. 1, 2025. Alignment offers four Health Maintenance Organization options, including special needs plans for chronic heart conditions, diabetes, and dual-eligibility members, as well as the 5-star rated Platinum + Instacart plan. CMS star ratings for 2025 will be announced in mid-October.

Industry Prospects

Per a report in Research and Markets , the healthcare services market size is expected to be worth $9 trillion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $10.91 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5%.

The robust growth will be primarily driven by factors such as expanding telehealth and digital health services, healthcare workforce shortages, health equity initiatives, adoption of value-based care models and potential shifts in reimbursement mechanisms. Key trends include telemedicine integration, patient-centered care, personalized medicine and healthcare consolidation.

Other Industry Players

Some other companies from the Medical Services industry making notable developments in their respective businesses are IceCure Medical Ltd ( ICCM ), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( CODX ) and HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY )

IceCure Medical specializes in advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems designed to treat both benign and cancerous tumors through freezing. With a focus on breast, kidney, bone and lung cancers, IceCure’s minimally invasive technology offers a safe and effective alternative to traditional surgical tumor removal, enabling shorter procedures.

In August, IceCure Medical announced data from the ICE3 study evaluating its ProSense cryoablation system for women with early-stage breast cancer ineligible for clinical trials. Data demonstrated impressive recurrence-free rates of 94.7%, 87.8%, and 81.8% at 1, 2, and 3 years, respectively.

Co-Diagnostics focuses on tests that detect and analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA) and utilizes its proprietary technology to create specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform.

In July, Co-Diagnostics announced the expansion of its vector control technology to Nevada, marking the 15th United States state to utilize its services. The company’s Vector Smart PCR tests are employed for environmental surveillance of mosquito pools, targeting diseases like West Nile virus, Zika, dengue and chikungunya. This technology enables mosquito abatement districts to obtain same-day results for mosquito pool testing, enhancing the efficiency of disease prevention efforts for both humans and animals.

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries manage over 16 million Health Savings Accounts and other consumer-directed benefits, collaborating closely with employers, benefits advisors, and health plan providers.

Last month, HealthEquity partnered with Paytient to enhance employee access to healthcare through Health Payment Accounts. This collaboration aims to reduce financial barriers to essential care, alleviate concerns about high-interest debt, and support employer goals related to retention, health equity, and cost savings.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.