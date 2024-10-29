Alignment Healthcare options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) is normal with puts leading calls 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.4%, or $1.57, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.4%.
