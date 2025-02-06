Alignment Healthcare, Inc. to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will announce Q4 2024 results on Feb. 27, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. EST.

Quiver AI Summary

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the company's investor relations page, with a replay accessible for approximately 12 months afterward. Alignment Health focuses on improving senior care through a consumer-driven approach, providing high-quality, affordable Medicare Advantage services supported by a dedicated care team and advanced technology. The company emphasizes a senior-first philosophy as it expands its offerings across the nation. For more details, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Alignment Healthcare will provide a timely update on its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, which can positively influence investor confidence.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Alignment Health's focus on empowering seniors through innovative care models signals its dedication to improving outcomes in the growing Medicare Advantage market.

The mention of partnerships with trusted local providers emphasizes Alignment Health's proactive approach to delivering quality care, potentially enhancing its reputation in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the financial results might suggest that the company is experiencing significant scrutiny or distress, as the timing of the release after market close can indicate the need for careful mitigation of market reaction.

The absence of any preliminary financial performance indicators, such as key metrics or expectations for the upcoming year, may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's transparency and outlook.

The focus on their mission and technology without specific highlights on financial successes could imply that the company is diverting attention from potential financial challenges or underperformance.

FAQ

When will Alignment Healthcare release its financial results?

Alignment Healthcare will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I access Alignment Healthcare's conference call?

You can access the conference call via a live audio webcast at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/ starting at 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 27, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the call ends and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

What is Alignment Health's mission?

Alignment Health's mission is to empower seniors to age well and live vibrant lives through high-quality, low-cost care for Medicare Advantage members.

What technology does Alignment Health use for care delivery?

Alignment Health utilizes its purpose-built technology, AVA®, along with a 24/7 concierge care team to enhance care delivery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $5,504,539 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 321,500 shares for an estimated $3,701,840 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $2,027,370 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,435,951 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,034 shares for an estimated $1,011,305 .

. JOSEPH S KONOWIECKI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,333 shares for an estimated $863,297 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,134 shares for an estimated $399,212 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) sold 8,550 shares for an estimated $96,273

JEFFREY H MARGOLIS sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $10,596

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call to review its financial results at 5 p.m. EST.







Conference Call Details







A live audio webcast will be available online at



https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/



. At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oawc6g57







A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web links and will remain available for approximately 12 months.







About Alignment Health







Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA



®



. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.







Investor Contact







Harrison Zhuo







hzhuo@ahcusa.com









Media Contact







Priya Shah





mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health







alignment@mpublicrelations.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.