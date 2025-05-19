Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Honored with PQA Excellence in Quality Award for Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan

Alignment Healthcare's MAPD plan receives Pharmacy Quality Alliance award for exceptional medication adherence and safety.

Quiver AI Summary

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has been honored by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) for outstanding quality in its Medicare Advantage prescription drug (MAPD) plan, achieving recognition for medication safety and adherence excellence. Out of 633 eligible contracts, only 1.3% received this distinction, underlining its significance. CEO Dawn Maroney emphasized the company's dedication to quality care for seniors, reflected in their perfect 5-star ratings across five PQA medication measures. This marks the sixth time Alignment has received this honor, which will be accepted at the PQA Annual Meeting on May 20, 2025. The company is committed to delivering personalized care and enhancing patient health while managing cost, showcasing its mission to empower seniors as it expands its services.

Potential Positives

Alignment Healthcare has received the prestigious PQA Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award, with only 1.3% of eligible contracts achieving this recognition, underscoring the company's leadership in medication safety and quality of care.

The company was one of only two Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans to achieve a perfect 5-star rating on all five PQA medication measures, indicating exceptional performance in medication adherence and management for seniors.

This award reaffirms Alignment's commitment to improving health outcomes for seniors, enhancing its reputation as a leader in quality Medicare services and potentially attracting more members.

Alignment Health's continued recognition over multiple years for excellence in quality establishes a proven track record, which can strengthen trust among current and prospective members and partners.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What award did Alignment Healthcare receive in 2025?

Alignment Healthcare was recognized by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance for its Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan's excellence in quality.

How many MAPD plans achieved PQA recognition?

Only 1.3% of eligible contracts, specifically two MAPD plans, achieved recognition from the Pharmacy Quality Alliance.

What does the PQA Excellence in Quality Award recognize?

The award recognizes MAPDs with a 4.5-star Part D summary rating and a perfect 5-star rating on five specific medication measures.

Who is the CEO of Alignment Health Plan?

Dawn Maroney is the CEO of Alignment Health Plan, who expressed pride in the company's recognition by the PQA.

What is Alignment Health's mission?

Alignment Health's mission is to provide high-quality, low-cost care to Medicare Advantage members, empowering seniors to live healthier lives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,243,901 shares for an estimated $19,015,425 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 740,961 shares for an estimated $12,158,527 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 514,978 shares for an estimated $8,054,047 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 190,342 shares for an estimated $2,906,244 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 140,168 shares for an estimated $2,013,341 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 103,612 shares for an estimated $1,736,163 .

. ROBERT L. SCAVO (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 74,737 shares for an estimated $1,178,518 .

. ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,398 shares for an estimated $421,679 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,244 shares for an estimated $206,061.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALHC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALHC forecast page.

Full Release



ORANGE, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) has been recognized for excellence in quality for its Medicare Advantage prescription drug (MAPD) plan by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA). The PQA has measured medication safety for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) since 2006, ensuring medication safety, adherence and appropriate use. Out of 633 eligible contracts, only 1.3% achieved recognition, highlighting the significance of this award.





“We are incredibly honored to be one of only two MAPD plans recognized by PQA for our unwavering focus on quality and consistency in achieving medication adherence,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO, Alignment Health Plan. “This award reaffirms our mission-driven approach to combine personalized care and commitment to improving outcomes for the seniors we serve to live a healthier lifestyle.”





The 2025 PQA Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award goes to MAPDs with at least a 4.5-star Part D summary rating and a perfect 5-star rating on all five PQA medication measures used in CMS’s star ratings program. Alignment Health was one of two MAPDs that earned the perfect rating on the following five PQA measures: medication adherence for diabetes medications; medication adherence for hypertension (RAS antagonists); medication adherence for cholesterol (statins); medication therapy management program completion rate for comprehensive medication reviews; and statin use in persons with diabetes. CMS evaluates Medicare plan quality every year based on a 5-star rating system.





Alignment’s MAPD plans provide prescription drug coverage with personalized support to help members access the medicine they need to stay healthy, particularly those managing multiple chronic conditions.





“We are immensely proud of our team's dedication to advancing pharmacy care,” said Ruby Liu, vice president of pharmacy, Alignment Health. “Medication adherence can be a hurdle for seniors. To address that, Alignment has invested in quality through tested processes, predictive technology and personalized concierge support for our members. This commitment enhances patient health and well-being while also reducing costs for both our members and the organization.”





Alignment Health Plan received the PQA Excellence in Quality Award from 2018 to 2022 and the PQA Quality Improvement Award in 2018, becoming the first health plan to receive both PQA awards in the same year. This is the sixth time Alignment has received this honor.





The PQA has recognized Medicare prescription drug plans for their achievements in medication safety since 2011. Alignment will accept the award at the 2025 PQA Annual Meeting on May 20 in Tampa, Florida.







About Alignment Health







Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA



®



. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit



www.alignmenthealth.com



.







Media Contact







Priya Shah





mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health







alignment@mpublicrelations.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.