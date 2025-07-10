Alignment Healthcare, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30

Alignment Healthcare will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT.

Quiver AI Summary

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30 after the market closes, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT. Investors can listen to the call live via an audio webcast, which will also be available for replay for approximately 12 months. Alignment Health focuses on providing high-quality, cost-effective care for its Medicare Advantage members, partnering with trusted local providers to ensure coordinated care through its 24/7 concierge team and proprietary technology, AVA®. The company is committed to enhancing senior care and expanding its presence while prioritizing member needs. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Alignment Healthcare will be releasing its second quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and updates to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call after the financial results release allows for direct engagement between the company and its investors, promoting open communication.

The company emphasizes its mission to provide high-quality, low-cost care for Medicare Advantage members, showcasing its commitment to improving senior care.

Alignment Health's growth in national footprint along with innovation in care delivery highlights its potential for future expansion and impact in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

Delayed financial results announcement could indicate potential issues with financial performance or operational challenges impacting the company's reporting timeline.

The dependence on a live audio webcast for financial results may limit accessibility for some investors, potentially affecting investor relations negatively.

The mention of partnerships with local providers may suggest a reliance on external entities, which could pose risks if those partnerships are not effectively managed.

FAQ

When will Alignment Healthcare release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Alignment Healthcare will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call to review the financial results is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the live audio webcast of the conference call?

Participants can access the live audio webcast at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/ or via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/45vdkr4b.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the call and will remain accessible for approximately 12 months.

What is the mission of Alignment Healthcare?

Alignment Healthcare aims to empower seniors to age well through high-quality, low-cost care and emphasizes a member-focused approach.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 79 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 79 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATLANTIC, L.P. GENERAL sold 17,000,000 shares for an estimated $259,760,000

ATLANTIC (ALN HLTH), L.P. GENERAL sold 17,000,000 shares for an estimated $259,760,000

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,333,901 shares for an estimated $20,643,786 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 740,961 shares for an estimated $12,252,799 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 514,978 shares for an estimated $8,054,047 .

. ROBERT L. SCAVO (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 175,600 shares for an estimated $2,675,774 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 155,342 shares for an estimated $2,458,104 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 103,612 shares for an estimated $1,736,163 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 77,594 shares for an estimated $1,249,769 .

. ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,797 shares for an estimated $717,721 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,694 shares for an estimated $109,788.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALHC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALHC forecast page.

$ALHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALHC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $22.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Craig Jones from Stifel set a target price of $23.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Adam Ron from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.5 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 02/28/2025

Full Release



ORANGE, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call to review its financial results at 5 p.m. EDT.







Conference Call Details







A live audio webcast will be available online at



https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/



. At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/45vdkr4b









A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web links and will remain available for approximately 12 months.







About Alignment Health







Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA



®



. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit



www.alignmenthealth.com



.







Investor Contact







Harrison Zhuo







hzhuo@ahcusa.com









Media Contact







Priya Shah





mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health







alignment@mpublicrelations.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.