News & Insights

Markets
ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Gains 17% In Morning Trade

October 16, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) are surging more than 17% Monday morning at $7.80.

The company today said its California Medicare Advantage (MA) HMO, which represents roughly 89% of its MA membership, has maintained an overall 4- out of 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2024. Additionally, its North Carolina HMO achieved an overall 4.5- out of 5-star rating for 2024.

ALHC has been trading in the range of $4.88 - $13.92 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.