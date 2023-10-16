Alignment Healthcare Gains 17% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) are surging more than 17% Monday morning at $7.80.

The company today said its California Medicare Advantage (MA) HMO, which represents roughly 89% of its MA membership, has maintained an overall 4- out of 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2024. Additionally, its North Carolina HMO achieved an overall 4.5- out of 5-star rating for 2024.

ALHC has been trading in the range of $4.88 - $13.92 in the last 1 year.

