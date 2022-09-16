Markets
ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Down 15 On Commencement Of Secondary Public Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) shares are down more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the commencement of a secondary public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock.

Currently, shares of the tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company are at $13.67, down 14.56 percent from the previous close of $16.00 on a volume of 1,380,580.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular