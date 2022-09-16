Alignment Healthcare Down 15 On Commencement Of Secondary Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) shares are down more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the commencement of a secondary public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock.

Currently, shares of the tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company are at $13.67, down 14.56 percent from the previous close of $16.00 on a volume of 1,380,580.

