Alignment Healthcare CEO Sells $2.1 Million in Shares. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The CEO of Alignment Healthcare reported selling 118,000 shares indirectly on March 23, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $2.06 million.

All shares were sold indirectly through the JEK Trust, with no direct holdings involved in this sale; post-transaction, indirect holdings stand at 2,354,641 shares and direct holdings at 1,784,868 shares, as reported in the filing.

The sale was part of a trading plan adopted last year.

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John E. Kao, Chief Executive Officer of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), reported the indirect sale of 118,000 shares for a transaction value of about $2.06 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 118,000 Transaction value $2.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,784,868 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,354,641 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $31.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.48); post-transaction value based on March 23, 2026 market close ($17.51).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to John E. Kao’s historical trading activity?

The 118,000 shares sold are below the recent median sell size of 180,000 shares per transaction observed since May 2025, and also below the maximum single-trade size of 605,648 shares over this period.

The 118,000 shares sold are below the recent median sell size of 180,000 shares per transaction observed since May 2025, and also below the maximum single-trade size of 605,648 shares over this period. What is the impact on the insider’s ownership structure?

After the transaction, Kao retains 1,784,868 shares directly and 2,354,641 shares indirectly (via JEK Trust), maintaining a total beneficial ownership position of 4,139,509 shares, as reported in the filing.

After the transaction, Kao retains 1,784,868 shares directly and 2,354,641 shares indirectly (via JEK Trust), maintaining a total beneficial ownership position of 4,139,509 shares, as reported in the filing. Were the shares sold under a pre-arranged trading plan?

Yes. The footnote specifies that the shares were sold as part of a plan adopted in November of last year.

Yes. The footnote specifies that the shares were sold as part of a plan adopted in November of last year. Did market conditions play a material role in the timing or pricing of this transaction?

Shares were sold at around $17.48 per share, consistent with the closing price of $17.51 on March 23, 2026; this price level reflects a largely flat one-year return (+0.3%), suggesting stable market conditions at the time of sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.58 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.95 billion Net income (TTM) -$0.72 million

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close March 23, 2026.

Company snapshot

Alignment Healthcare offers Medicare Advantage plans and coordinates covered healthcare services, including professional, institutional, and ancillary care for seniors in California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

The firm operates a technology-enabled, consumer-centric healthcare platform that generates revenue primarily through Medicare Advantage premiums and care coordination services.

It targets seniors and individuals eligible for Medicare, with a focus on those seeking comprehensive, personalized healthcare solutions.

Alignment Healthcare is a Medicare Advantage provider leveraging a technology-driven platform to deliver personalized healthcare to seniors. With operations concentrated in select U.S. states, the company differentiates itself through consumer-centric service and integrated care coordination.

What this transaction means for investors

Kao’s looks measured and consistent with routine selling activity. It was executed under a prearranged trading plan and represents a small portion of his overall exposure, with more than 4.1 million shares still held across direct and indirect ownership. For long-term investors, the more relevant signal here is not the sale itself, but whether Alignment Healthcare can sustain its rapid growth while moving toward consistent profitability.



The company’s full-year revenue reached about $3.95 billion in 2025, up more than 46% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA of roughly $110 million and a notable step toward positive free cash flow. Membership growth also remains strong, with guidance implying continued double-digit expansion into 2026 alongside projected revenue of roughly $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion. Still, margins remain thin and expanded them seems a clear priority for the firm, as Kao acknowledged in the latest earnings report.



Ultimately, it seems like growth is intact, and the real upside hinges on margin expansion. If Alignment can translate scale into profitability, the current steady stock performance could prove more of a pause than a ceiling.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.