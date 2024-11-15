Alignment Healthcare announces private convertible senior notes transaction

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) announced that it has entered into privately negotiated subscription agreements with certain investors, pursuant to which it will issue $330M principal amount of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029. The issuance of the Notes is expected to close on November 22, subject to customary closing conditions.

