Alignment Healthcare announces private convertible senior notes transaction

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) announced that it has entered into privately negotiated subscription agreements with certain investors, pursuant to which it will issue $330M principal amount of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029. The issuance of the Notes is expected to close on November 22, subject to customary closing conditions.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ALHC:
- Alignment Healthcare price target raised to $13 from $10 at TD Cowen
- Alignment Healthcare price target raised to $13 from $11 at BofA
- Alignment Healthcare Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Alignment Healthcare price target raised to $8 from $7 at Barclays
- Alignment Healthcare sees FY24 revenue $2.67B- 2.68B, consensus $2.63B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.