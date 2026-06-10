Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Soars 25.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Alignment Healthcare ALHC shares rallied 25.1% in the last trading session to close at $19.2. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Alignment Healthcare scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism following the company’s latest presentation at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Florida. CEO John Kao highlighted the company’s medical management capabilities as a key differentiator and also noted plans to enter into a couple of large markets within existing states in 2027. Further, Alignment Healthcare has been recently named to the Fortune 1000 2026 list for the second consecutive year, reflecting its continued growth, strong financial performance and accelerating momentum in delivering senior-focused healthcare.

This Medicare Advantage insurer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +85.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.31 billion, up 29% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Alignment Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALHC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Alignment Healthcare is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. Bausch + Lomb BLCO, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.1% higher at $15.65. BLCO has returned -5.3% in the past month.

For Bausch + Lomb, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.16. This represents a change of +128.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Bausch + Lomb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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