Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.52, changing hands as low as $11.23 per share. Alignment Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALHC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.14 per share, with $23.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.