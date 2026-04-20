An Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Insider Sold 30,000 Shares for $626,000

Key Points

The President of Alignment Healthcare directly sold 30,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$626,000 on April 15, 2026.

This sale represented ~2.83% of the insider's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 1,028,813 shares.

Only direct shares were transacted; no indirect or derivative activity was involved.

Sale cadence and transaction size are consistent with prior routine 10b5-1 plan activity, reflecting systematic portfolio management as holdings capacity declines.

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Dawn Christine Maroney, President of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), reported the sale of 30,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on April 15, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 30,000 Transaction value $626,199 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,028,813 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $21.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($20.87); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026, market close ($20.92).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Maroney's historical sale cadence and trade sizes?

This 30,000-share sale aligns with Maroney’s established pattern of monthly open-market sales, and is below the historical average of ~63,700 shares per sale, which reflects a reduction in trade sizes as total holdings have diminished.

This 30,000-share sale aligns with Maroney’s established pattern of monthly open-market sales, and is below the historical average of ~63,700 shares per sale, which reflects a reduction in trade sizes as total holdings have diminished. What is the impact of this sale on Maroney's ownership and alignment with shareholders?

Following this transaction, Maroney retains 1,028,813 directly held shares, equating to approximately 0.50% ownership, ensuring continued exposure and alignment with shareholders.

Following this transaction, Maroney retains 1,028,813 directly held shares, equating to approximately 0.50% ownership, ensuring continued exposure and alignment with shareholders. Was this sale part of a pre-established trading plan?

Yes, the transaction was consistent with prior routine 10b5-1 plan activity, reflecting systematic and pre-scheduled liquidity management rather than discretionary selling.

Yes, the transaction was consistent with prior routine 10b5-1 plan activity, reflecting systematic and pre-scheduled liquidity management rather than discretionary selling. Did the transaction involve any indirect entities or derivative securities?

No, the activity was limited exclusively to direct ownership of common stock, with no participation from trusts, family entities, or option exercises.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.95 billion Net income (TTM) -$0.98 million Employees 1,679 1-year price change 16.34%

* 1-year price change calculated as of April 15, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers Medicare Advantage plans and coordinates a range of healthcare services, with primary revenue generated from Medicare premiums and related healthcare services.

Operates a tech-enabled, consumer-centric platform focused on managing and delivering healthcare to seniors.

Serves Medicare-eligible seniors in California, North Carolina, and Nevada, targeting individuals seeking customized, value-based healthcare solutions.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans, with a focus on providing personalized care to seniors. The company differentiates itself through a consumer-centric platform that integrates data analytics and care coordination to improve member outcomes and operational efficiency. Its strategic presence in select U.S. markets and emphasis on value-based care position it competitively in the healthcare plans industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Everyday investors shouldn’t look at Maroney’s recent transaction as a sign she’s losing confidence in Alignment Healthcare’s business. In fact, the recent reduction in scheduled share sales following a surging stock price suggests she expects further gains ahead.

Alignment Healthcare will announce first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Investors are hoping the company can repeat the outstanding results it reported at the end of 2025. Full-year revenue surged 46.1% year over year to $3.95 billion. Management confidently guided 2026 revenue to a range between $5.14 billion and $5.19 billion. The guidance range implies a 30% to 31% gain this year.

Instead of the deep losses that the company has consistently reported, Alignment Healthcare’s bottom line is approaching positive territory. It narrowed its fourth-quarter net loss to $11 million on a GAAP basis. With margins improving rapidly, selling Alignment Healthcare shares right now doesn’t seem like a wise move.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.