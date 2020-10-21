Align Technology Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on October 21, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://http://investor.aligntech.com

To listen to the call, dial 201-689-8261.

For a replay call, dial 877-660-6853 (US) or 201-612-7415 (International), conference number 13710706 followed by #.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.