Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock falls 11% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 63% in that time. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 46% over three years. On top of that, the share price is down 11% in the last week. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 4.3% in that time.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Align Technology reported an EPS drop of 11% for the last year. The share price decline of 63% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:ALGN Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Align Technology shareholders are down 63% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

