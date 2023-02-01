Align Technology Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $41.8 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $191.0 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.2 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $0.90 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $41.8 Mln. vs. $191.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $0.90 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

