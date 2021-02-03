Align Technology Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $158.99 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $121.26 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207.73 million or $2.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $834.52 million from $649.79 million last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $207.73 Mln. vs. $139.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.61 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q4): $834.52 Mln vs. $649.79 Mln last year.

