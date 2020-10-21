Align Technology Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $139.37 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $102.52 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $177.86 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $734.14 million from $607.34 million last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $177.86 Mln. vs. $118.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.25 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $734.14 Mln vs. $607.34 Mln last year.

